Conan O'Brien Crosses the Border for Mexico Special
The TBS host collects donations for the wall, acts in a telenovela and tries out a new Lucha Libre character in his latest international episode. After his trips to Cuba, Berlin and Korea, his Wednesday episode recapped his visit to Mexico City, which also featured Rogue One star Diego Luna and former Mexican President Vicente Fox .
