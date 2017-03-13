Chuck Berry, a Founding Father of Rock 'n' Roll, Dies at 90
The guitar legend entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in its first class on the strength of such immortal hits as "Maybellene," "Roll Over Beethoven" and "Johnny B. Goode." Chuck Berry, the singer, songwriter and guitar great who practically defined rock music with his impeccably twangy hits "Maybellene," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Memphis," "My Ding-a-Ling" and "Sweet Little Sixteen," has died, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
