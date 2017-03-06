China's iQiyi Acquires Streaming Rights to 'Moonlight,' 'La La Land'
Beijing-based streaming video service iQiyi said Tuesday that it has acquired exclusive online rights to the film for the Chinese market. The company also picked up La La Land and best foreign-language film award winner The Salesman.
