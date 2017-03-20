Celebrity Sex Drama 'National Treasure' Sells Wide
Robbie Coltrane, Julie Walters and Andrea Riseborough star in the Channel 4/Hulu drama about a celebrity accused of a decades-old rape. International networks have pounced on National Treasure , a critically acclaimed British limited series starring Robbie Coltrane, Julie Walters and Andrea Riseborough.
