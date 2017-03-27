CBS Chief Glenn Geller on Leave After Heart Attack

CBS Entertainment president Glenn Geller suffered a mild heart attack recently. The 45-year-old programming executive is said to be in good shape, with a promising prognosis, but he will be taking leave from his job until late May. Both Geller and CBS Corp president and CEO Leslie Moonves alerted network staff to the development in two Wednesday emails, stressing that Geller would be back at work after the network's upfront presentation in New York.

