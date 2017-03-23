California man pleads guilty to stabb...

California man pleads guilty to stabbing U.S. airman who helped thwart French train attack

Los Angeles Times

A California man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the U.S. airman who weeks earlier was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a terror attack aboard a French train. Shelly Orio, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney's office, says James Tran pleaded guilty to attempted murder Friday, less than a week before he was to go on trial.

