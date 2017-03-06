Box Office: Thanks to Oscar, 'Moonlight' Has Its Biggest Weekend Yet
The first movie with an all-black cast to win the best picture Academy Award, Barry Jenkins' art house movie cost a scant $1.5 million to make and has now crossed the $25 million mark. Moonlight may be the second-lowest grossing Oscar best picture winner in modern history - behind The Hurt Locker - but it is now doing impressive business at the U.S. box office for a film of its kind, having already beaten the odds as it's achieved several unique distinctions all its own.
