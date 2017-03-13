'Beauty and the Beast' Star Luke Evans on Gaston's New ...
"If there's one thing I'm comfortable doing in this life it's singing," says Evans, who plays Gaston in Disney's live-action fairytale. Luke Evans' first started out on the stage, performing in many of London's West End productions including Rent, Miss Saigon and Avenue Q, but when the actor's movie career took off after Clash of the Titans in 2010, he left singing behind.
