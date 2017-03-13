'Beauty and the Beast' Box Office: 5 Biggest Records Broken
The live-action musical adaptation of the classic animated film stars Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast. Disney's Beauty and the Beast has enchanted the box office, opening to an astonishing $170 million in North America and $350 million globally, and establishing a number of new box-office records in the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar 13
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar 5
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb 25
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Feb 24
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC