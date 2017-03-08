Apichatpong Weerasethakul to Shoot Ne...

Apichatpong Weerasethakul to Shoot Next Feature in Colombia

14 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"I've been wanting to know about all the violence that happened here, and the history of colonization - in a way, to reflect on my country," he says. Thai director and Palme d'Or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul has embarked on a two-month trip trough Colombia to research his next film, which he intends to shoot in the South American country.

