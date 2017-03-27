Amber Heard Says She's a Victim of Sexploitation Via Nude Body Double
Johnny Depp's ex also claims in court papers that the producer, Christopher Hanley, may have kept photos of her in various states of undress. London Fields , the film based on Martin Amis' celebrated novel never got a release after director Mathew Cullen and the film's actors staged a publicity boycott at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival, but the film has prompted several lawsuits including a new explosive counter-complaint from actress Amber Heard.
