Alec Baldwin Returns as Trump to Battle Aliens in 'SNL' Cold Open
In the midst of an alien invasion in the cold open for Saturday Night Live , a group of armed service men and women gathered on the eve of battle only to be giving an inspirational speech from Baldwin's President Trump. He went on to tell them his plan: "Here's what we're going to do, we're going to bring coal back.
