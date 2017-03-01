Alabama Theater Won't Screen 'Beauty and the Beast' Due to Gay Character
"If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it."
