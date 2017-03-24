ABC News Headed to Trial With Billion...

ABC News Headed to Trial With Billions of Dollars on the Line

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

A South Dakota judge decides that a meat producer could show reckless disregard for the truth in a report about "pink slime." Disney's ABC News unit is facing the possibility of a hugely consequential jury trial in South Dakota after a judge there moved along a lawsuit alleging that the network defamed Beef Products Inc. in its coverage of BPI claims $1.9 billion in damage with the possibility the amount could be tripled if the plaintiff can prove ABC News knowingly lied about the safety of a food product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Chicago, IL

