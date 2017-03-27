'A Ghost Story' Trailer: Casey Afflec...

'A Ghost Story' Trailer: Casey Affleck Is Stuck Under a White Sheet With Eyeholes

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

David Lowery directs the poetic meditation on time, memory and spiritual connection, in which the Oscar winner is a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost who returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife, played by Mara. However, he discovers that he's become unstuck in time and is forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar 13 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar 5 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
News Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed... Feb '17 Retribution 3
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC