'A Ghost Story' Trailer: Casey Affleck Is Stuck Under a White Sheet With Eyeholes
David Lowery directs the poetic meditation on time, memory and spiritual connection, in which the Oscar winner is a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost who returns to his suburban home to console his bereft wife, played by Mara. However, he discovers that he's become unstuck in time and is forced to watch passively as the life he knew and the woman he loves slowly slip away.
