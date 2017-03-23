1958 Liverpool Police Film Believed to Feature Earliest Glimpse of The Beatles
A vintage Liverpool police recruitment film dating from 1958 may very likely have a glimpse of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and his brother Michael, the McCartney brother on Tuesday told the Liverpool Echo . If it is indeed The Beatles in the footage, it would be the earliest known film appearance of any of the group members.
