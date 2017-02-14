'Zero Dark Thirty' Writer and Producer Teaming Up to Tackle 2016 Election
Mark Boal, who won an Oscar for writing The Hurt Locker, is teaming up with producer Megan Ellison to tell the tale of the 2016 presidential election. The political drama will be in the longform format, a television event series that Boal and Ellison are aiming to be in the eight to 10-hour range.
