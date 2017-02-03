Watch: Trump Defends 'Killer' Putin in Bill O'Reilly Pre-Super Bowl Interview
In an interview from the White House that will run Sunday before the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump tells Fox News personality Bill O'Reilly that he respects Vladimir Putin, but isn't sure he will like him. "I do respect him, I respect a lot of people," Trump says in a clip of the interview released Saturday.
