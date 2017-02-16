Vince Vaughn Joins Dwayne Johnson's Wrestling Drama 'Fighting With My Family'
He will portray an '80s star in the Stephen Merchant film, based on WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers. The actor has joined the buzzy project, which is based on the true personal story of WWE star Paige and her family of professional wrestlers, as outlined in the Channel 4 British documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.
