Veteran Group to Air Anti-Trump Commercial During Alec Baldwin-Hosted 'SNL' Episode

Alec Baldwin's impression of Donald Trump will not be the only jabs taken at the president during the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live . VoteVets , an organization that claims its mission is to "use public issue campaigns to give a voice to veterans on matters of national security, veterans' care, and every day issues" and boasts the support of over 500,000 veterans, announced on its Twitter Saturday that they will be airing an ad on tonight's episode of SNL .

