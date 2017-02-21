UTA Rally: Asghar Farhadi Stresses Unity During a "Time When Some...
Asghar Farhadi applauded the unity shown by the cinema community in his address at UTA's "United Voices" rally on Friday afternoon. The Iranian director, whose movie The Salesman is nominated for best foreign-language film, spoke via video message from Tehran to the rally crowd of more than 1,500 who gathered outside the agency's Beverly Hills offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Fri
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC