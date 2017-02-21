UTA Rally: Asghar Farhadi Stresses Un...

UTA Rally: Asghar Farhadi Stresses Unity During a "Time When Some...

Asghar Farhadi applauded the unity shown by the cinema community in his address at UTA's "United Voices" rally on Friday afternoon. The Iranian director, whose movie The Salesman is nominated for best foreign-language film, spoke via video message from Tehran to the rally crowd of more than 1,500 who gathered outside the agency's Beverly Hills offices.

