Universal Sets 'Trolls' Sequel for 2020 Debut

8 hrs ago

The studio announced it will release DreamWorks' sequel to Trolls . Its release date has been set for April 10, 2020, a date previously reserved for an untitled Universal event film.

Chicago, IL

