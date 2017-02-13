Two Casting Workshop Firms Pull Classes After L.A. City Attorney Files Charges
Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, general counsel for SAG-AFTRA; Mike Feuer, City Attorney; Mark Lambert, Deputy City Attorney; and an unnamed investigator with the City Attorney's office on Feb. 9. Less than a week after the Los Angeles City Attorney filed predatory labor charges against five casting workshop firms and more than two dozen individuals, another company marketing actor education has voluntarily stepped away from operating them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC