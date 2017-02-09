Twentieth Century Fox Promotes Emma Watts to Vice Chairman
Watts' promotion had been widely expected. She has a strong bond with 21st Century Fox chiefs James and Lachlan Murdoch, who installed Stacey Snider as the film studio's chairman last year.
