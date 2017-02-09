TV Ratings: 'Law & Order: SVU' Gets a Bump With 400th Episode

The NBC drama, averaging a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers, was up by two-tenths of a point in the key demo and posted its best scores since September - favorable news during a week that seems to have many viewers suffering a Super Bowl hangover. ABC was the night's big winner, scoring top demo status for the whole of primetime and ranking as the only network to outperform SVU during the 9 o'clock hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.