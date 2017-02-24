Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed to Use Anonymous Sources
Donald Trump used his first presidential appearance before the nation's largest gathering of conservative activists on Friday to sharply escalate his criticism of the news media and take direct aim at the use of anonymous sources. Reporters "shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use somebody's name," he declared, just hours after members of his own staff held a press briefing and refused to allow their names to be used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Fri
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC