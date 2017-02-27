Trump Explains Why He's Skipping the White House Correspondents' Dinner
The president addressed the Oscars, took aim at Obama over recent White House leaks and blamed his skipping of the dinner, which celebrates the First Amendment, on the media. President Donald Trump sat down for his first morning TV interview since his inauguration to discuss everything from Sunday's Oscars to the upcoming White House Correspondents' Dinner and his Tuesday night joint address to Congress.
