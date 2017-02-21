Tracy Morgan Heads to Netflix for Stand-Up Special
The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live grad will star in a stand-up special for the streaming giant set to air in May, it was announced Friday. Titled Staying Alive , the special will see Morgan explore his new take on life, career and mortality after surviving a near-fatal traffic collision in 2014.
