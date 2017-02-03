Third Party Investigation Finds No Animal Injuries, Cruelty on Set of 'A Dog's Purpose'
The American Humane organization reported that an independent animal-cruelty expert concluded that safety measures were in place and the leaked video was deliberately edited to mislead the public. The American Humane organization says a third-party investigation prompted by leaked video from the set of A Dog's Purpose found no animal injuries occurred during those scenes.
