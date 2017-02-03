'There is no sign Of economic recession in entertainment industry', Maryam Charles boasts

Despite the current economic decline in Nigeria, famed Nollywood actress and movie producer, Maryam Charles said the entertainment industry is not in any way feeling the heat of economic recession. The beautiful screen goddess who is gearing up for the premiere of her recent movie, 'Madam Caitlyn' told the press if the federal government can focus on the entertainment industry, the sector may be used as a vehicle to drive Nigeria out of the economic tension the country is experiencing.

