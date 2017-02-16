Theater Group President: No, Netflix Isn't Killing the Multiplex
New technology is shaking up the entertainment business, but John Fithian, president of the National Association of Theater Owners, argues that box office is thriving even as TV and home video take a hit and streaming services up their investments. "Three-fourths of interviewed are spending more evenings at home now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC