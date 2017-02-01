'The Goldbergs' Spinoff Scores ABC Pilot Pickup
ABC on Thursday handed out a pilot pickup to its 1990s-set The Goldbergs spinoff, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The untitled project follows two high school teachers who become unlikely father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school.
