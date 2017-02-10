'The Crown' Enlists Michael C. Hall for Season 2
Joining the cast are Dexter grad Michael C. Hall and Quarry 's Jodi Balfour, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. They will take on the roles of U.S. President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jackie Kennedy, respectively, in the Peter Morgan critical darling.
