'The 100' Boss Talks Season 4 Premiere: "The Death Wave Is Coming"

Creator Jason Rothenberg talks to THR about the decision not to do a bigger time jump and the scene viewers didn't see. In the climax of the season three finale, The 100 hero Clarke Griffin was tasked with a choice: allow her fellow humans to move onto a digital realm called the City of Light, a place where they would be forever at peace and free from pain, if not exactly real - or force them to snap out of it and come back to Earth, just in time to watch the world burn in nuclear fire within the next six months.

