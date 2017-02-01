'The 100' Boss Talks Season 4 Premiere: "The Death Wave Is Coming"
Creator Jason Rothenberg talks to THR about the decision not to do a bigger time jump and the scene viewers didn't see. In the climax of the season three finale, The 100 hero Clarke Griffin was tasked with a choice: allow her fellow humans to move onto a digital realm called the City of Light, a place where they would be forever at peace and free from pain, if not exactly real - or force them to snap out of it and come back to Earth, just in time to watch the world burn in nuclear fire within the next six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC