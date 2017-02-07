Syndicated Entertainment Veteran 'The Insider' to End
The syndicated entertainment-themed talk show will end its run with its current 13th season, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Hosted by Debbie Matenopoulos and Louis Aguirre, the CBS Television Distribution series will wrap on a to-be-determined date in early- or mid-September.
