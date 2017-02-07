Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers Mock Trump's Media Criticism
Colbert also spoke about the nonexistent "Bowling Green Massacre": "Just because it didn't happen, doesn't mean it wasn't an inside job." Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers were among the hosts who addressed the president's comments about the "dishonest press," along with his adviser Kellyanne Conway's comments about nonexistent tragedies.
