Stephen Colbert Pokes Fun at Trump's Non-Existent Sweden Incident: "Never Fjorget"
"And just because this attack didn't happen, folks, doesn't mean we don't stand in solidarity with all the people who did not suffer." The Late Show's Stephen Colbert was sure to honor the imaginary victims of the "Bowling Green Massacre," and he's back to do the same with the faux terror incident in Sweden.
