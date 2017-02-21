Spirit Awards: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney Roast Steve Bannon, Donald Trump in Opening Monologue
"We're not in a bubble, we're in a tent [on the beach]. ... If this room leaned anymore to the left, we would literally topple into the Pacific Ocean."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|12 hr
|CTguy1955
|559
|Trump Tells CPAC Reporters Shouldn't Be Allowed...
|Fri
|Retribution
|3
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC