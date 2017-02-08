Spike TV to Become Paramount Network in Viacom Rebranding
Kevin Kay is expected to remain at the top of the network, with the change coming as early as 2018. Viacom's male-focused cable network, home to Lip Sync Battle , is expected to be rebranded as the Paramount Network, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
