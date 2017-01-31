Simon Cowell to celebrate Irish enter...

Simon Cowell to celebrate Irish entertainment industry

Music mogul and X Factor creator Simon Cowell is among UK and Irish industry figures who have contributed to a new survey into the financial and cultural worth of the Irish entertainment industry. A new "not for profit" document entitled Let's Celebrate also includes contributions from Robbie Williams, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary and former U2 manager Paul McGuinness.

