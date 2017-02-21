'Sherlock' Creator Says He Doesn't Know Whether Hit Show Will Return
Mark Gatiss drops the strongest hint so far that the detective show won't be returning for another series, adding that he's "very happy where we left it." Mark Gatiss, who co-created the hit BBC series with Stephen Moffat, has dropped the strongest hint yet that the increasingly hectic schedules of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman a growing thorn in the side of the detective show could see Sherlock laid to rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC