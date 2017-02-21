'Sherlock' Creator Says He Doesn't Know Whether Hit Show Will Return

Mark Gatiss drops the strongest hint so far that the detective show won't be returning for another series, adding that he's "very happy where we left it." Mark Gatiss, who co-created the hit BBC series with Stephen Moffat, has dropped the strongest hint yet that the increasingly hectic schedules of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman a growing thorn in the side of the detective show could see Sherlock laid to rest.

