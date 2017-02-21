Ron Howard Pens Bill Paxton Tribute: He Was a "Force of Nature"

Bill Paxton, the everyman actor who died unexpectedly this weekend at the age of 61, starred as lunar module pilot Fred Haise in Apollo 13 - but offscreen, the film's director Ron Howard remembered the actor as a true "force of nature." Unlike the Twisters he famously chased in the movies, Bill Paxton was the kind of force of nature you ran toward and never away from.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.