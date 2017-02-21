Ron Howard Pens Bill Paxton Tribute: ...

Ron Howard Pens Bill Paxton Tribute: He Was a "Force of Nature"

Bill Paxton, the everyman actor who died unexpectedly this weekend at the age of 61, starred as lunar module pilot Fred Haise in Apollo 13 - but offscreen, the film's director Ron Howard remembered the actor as a true "force of nature." Unlike the Twisters he famously chased in the movies, Bill Paxton was the kind of force of nature you ran toward and never away from.

