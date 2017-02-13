Richard Linklater, Robert Downey Jr. Team Up for Real-Life Con Man Movie

Annapurna Pictures and Team Downey are partnering for the untitled feature, which is based on the episode "Man of the People" from Gimlet Media's Reply All podcast. The podcast tells the true story of two doctors: Dr. John Brinkley, who scammed his way to fame and fortune using fake medicine, populism and radio, and Dr. Morris Fishbein, the editor of the journal of the America Medical Association who goes on a decade-long quest to take Brinkley down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.