Richard Linklater, Robert Downey Jr. Team Up for Real-Life Con Man Movie
Annapurna Pictures and Team Downey are partnering for the untitled feature, which is based on the episode "Man of the People" from Gimlet Media's Reply All podcast. The podcast tells the true story of two doctors: Dr. John Brinkley, who scammed his way to fame and fortune using fake medicine, populism and radio, and Dr. Morris Fishbein, the editor of the journal of the America Medical Association who goes on a decade-long quest to take Brinkley down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan '17
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC