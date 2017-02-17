Ralph Fiennes to Direct, David Hare to Write Biopic of Ballet Dancer Rudolph Nureyev
Two-time Oscar nominee Hare, known for 'The Hours' and 'The Reader,' will write 'The White Crow,' starring Russian dancer Oleg Ivenko and Adele Exarchopoulos. The new project by Fiennes, whose previous directorial efforts are Coriolanus and The Invisible Woman , will be based on Julie Kavanagh's book Rudolf Nureyev: The Life.
