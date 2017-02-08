Race and gender can be barriers to ma...

Race and gender can be barriers to making it in the entertainment industry, but so can class

There have been a slew of studies about how hard it is for women and people of color to break into the entertainment industry, and a new British Academy of Film and Television Arts report reinforces those notions with the help of British actors. "Rogue One" star Riz Ahmed , for example, explains that he nearly couldn't go to drama school, because he didn't have the money.

