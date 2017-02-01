Power Lawyers Returns! Nominations Now Accepted for Top Entertainment Attorneys List 2017
Do you know a Power Lawyer? The Hollywood Reporter's eleventh annual issue revealing the most influential entertainment attorneys in America will publish in the magazine hitting newsstands on April 26, and nominations are now being accepted. The Power Lawyers issue spotlights the Top 100 attorneys behind the year's biggest deals, major litigation and other areas of entertainment, as determined by THR editors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08)
|Jan 11
|Romel Esmail Moore
|6
|Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi...
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|4
|Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08)
|Oct '16
|Lakshmi Tejasvi
|94
|Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Salas Califas Aztlan
|14
|Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08)
|Aug '16
|Gary Lindenberg
|18
|Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07)
|Jul '16
|Chris
|130
|CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Anna Romanovskaja
|1
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC