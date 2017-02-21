Paul Feig, Nina Jacobson and 50 A-Lis...

Paul Feig, Nina Jacobson and 50 A-Listers Reveal New Campaign to...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Enough talk! Studio and agency insiders, producers, directors and industry leaders reveal ReFrame, a focused and results-oriented push to break entertainment's gender-parity logjam: "This is bigger than the bullshit." Lack of parity for women - behind the camera, in the front office, on the payroll - long has been one of Hollywood's most intractable obstacles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The roller-coaster and the rhino can co-exist (Apr '08) Jan '17 Romel Esmail Moore 6
News Critic's Notebook: In George Michael's Music Vi... Dec '16 Wondering 4
News Rajesh Khanna was Bollywood King, where is he n... (Jun '08) Oct '16 Lakshmi Tejasvi 94
News Salinas native set to co-star in her first movie (Sep '11) Aug '16 Salas Califas Aztlan 14
News Motorcycle Review The 2008 Triumph Bonneville B... (Aug '08) Aug '16 Gary Lindenberg 18
News Walt Disney World hotels are going smoke-free s... (May '07) Jul '16 Chris 130
News CineEurope: Lionsgate Screens Exclusive Clips f... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Anna Romanovskaja 1
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC