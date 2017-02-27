Oscars' Second Snafu: In Memoriam Segment Showed Still-Alive Producer
To remember late costume designer Janet Patterson, an image of her friend, producer Jan Chapman, who is "very much alive," was mistakenly used. As some in the Australian film industry were celebrating two Oscar wins for Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge , others were lamenting another Oscar snafu.
