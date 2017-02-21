Oscars: New York Times Takes Aim at T...

Oscars: New York Times Takes Aim at Trump With "The Truth Is Hard" Ad

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The hard-hitting ad promotes the idea of quality journalism in an era of "alternative facts" and "fake news" and is a thinly veiled reference to the newspaper of record's ongoing feud with President Donald Trump. The ad is the Times ' first television advertising since 2010 and is also its first brand-focused television ad in a decade.

