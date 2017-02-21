Oscars: Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to Bill Paxton Ahead of In Memoriam Segment
The Emmy-nominated actor, whose four-decade career included roles in such films as Aliens , Twister and Titanic as well as on the TV shows Big Love and Hatfields & McCoys , died Saturday due to complications from surgery. He was 61. While introducing the annual In Memoriam segment during Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, Jennifer Aniston spoke of the forces both in front of and behind the camera who were lost over the last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
